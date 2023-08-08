Video: Young Larbert drummer beats a path to the top of Ben Nevis to coin in cash for his pipe band

Larbert lad Luke Baillie, 12, is a member of the relatively new band – which was founded at the start of the year to give youngsters a chance to learn to play music and show off their skills at events and competitions throughout Scotland.

Emma Baillie, Luke’s mum, said: “The band needs funds for things like drum cases and trips away, including one they are planning for New York. I climb quite a lot of Munros and Luke has climbed them too, so we thought why not do that to raise money.”

Which is what they did last week – six-and-a-half hours up and back down – with Luke carrying his snare drum all the way and getting stuck into a short music session in the rain at the peak of the world famous mountain.

Luke Baillie, 12, at the peak of Ben Nevis on his fund raising challenge for Falkirk Schools Pipe Band (Picture: Submitted)

"People were asking us what he had in the bag,” said Emma. “I don’t think there are many people who carry a drum up Ben Nevis."

It was worth the effort, the Larbert High School pupil has so far raised almost £700 for the Falkirik Schools Pipe Band, which is now gearing up for the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow on August 19.

Back in May the band, which is made up of pipers and drummers from various Falkirk high schools and primary schools, competed in their first ever Highland Games – travelling to Gourock – where they enjoyed a 10th place finish.

While it is still early days, the band’s pipe major Euan McNab is positive about the long term future – especially with the commitment of members like Luke.

Luke Baillie, 12, and mum Emma prepare to scale Ben Nevis to raise funds for Falkirk Schools Pipe Band (Picture: Submitted)

Euan said: “It will naturally progress where you will always have younger members coming through. We have got a good group of young players in primary schools. We

want a sustainable band that will last.

"And the youngsters are enjoying it – you can see that after their experience at the first competition.”

The band, which dresses in Falkirk tartan, rehearses at Larbert High School from 4pm to 5pm every Tuesday and Thursday.