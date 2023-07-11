Video: Resident brands Falkirk Council 'incompetent' after burst pipe ceiling collapse in Grangemouth

Allan White, 33, lost some of his personal belongings – and his television – when the water cascaded into his home in Moriston Court, Grangemouth, last Friday.

That would be bad enough, but what really angered Mr White was the council’s response to his situation.

Having moved into the premises a month ago, Mr White stated there were a number of problems he discovered right away.

The damaged ceiling at the property in Moriston Court, Grangemouth (Picture: Submitted)

He said: “The house has been riddled with problems since I moved in. The electricity was faulty. The fridge broke down and then this huge problem with my ceiling caving in."

Water began pouring in as part of the roof caved in because of a burst water pipe. Mr White contacted the council and three workers subsequently came out to address the flooding.

Mr White claimed he was told by the council workers that came out on Friday night the burst water pipe had only been fixed two weeks before and he was not happy with their repair job last Friday night either, noting they had “only boarded it up” and they had been "downplaying the seriousness of the situation".

He then asked the council to place him in different accommodation – believing the house to be uninhabitable due to water damage and the ceiling to be dangerous.

However, this request was refused and he said he has been left to live in "shocking conditions".

Mr White also stated his carpet is soaked and claims he has repeatedly asked the council to give him dryers or to replace the carpet but they have not got back to him.

He is concerned the dampness could cause him health problems.

He said: “I have formally complained to Falkirk Council about their incompetence and refusing to acknowledge all of my concerns.”