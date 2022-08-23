Video: Police at the scene following death in Grangemouth
Multiple police vehicles and officers attended an incident in Grangemouth which involved the death of a 67-year-old man.
By James Trimble
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:38 pm
The incident happened at an address in Bowhouse Road in the early evening.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40pm on Monday, August 22, officers were called to a property in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth following the death of a 67-year-old man.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing."
Officers are currently still at the scene and the area around the property has been taped off.