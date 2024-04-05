Video: Home care workers go on strike across Falkirk Council area in dispute over equal pay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The frontline staff delivering home care services for Falkirk Council will be out on strike on Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday as they escalate their campaign for better pay.

GMB Scotland said the industrial action has the overwhelming support of members after a grading review failed to reflect their increased responsibilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The union has warned ongoing negotiations will lead to claims totalling tens of millions of pounds across Scotland and risk sinking local authorities without the intervention of the Scottish Government.

Carers from Falkirk take to the picket lines in Denny during the first day of strikes in Denny(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Louise Gilmour, GMB Scotland secretary, said: “Scotland’s councils are approaching equal pay claims like the Titanic approaching the iceberg. Councillors have their heads in the sand and executives have their fingers in their ears but these equal pay claims will come, will be won and will need to be settled.”

In Falkirk, the union said the first review of care workers’ roles in six years did not recognise the skills and specialist experience of staff and failed to properly assess their new responsibilities of delivering complex care and support.

In recent years, the union stated the workers have been asked to support people with complex needs, administering medication, increased administration and recording and liaising with other services like NHS Scotland and social work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are paid as little as £12.70 an hour but Falkirk Council rejected the union’s appeal against the grading review.

Maria Feeney, GMB Scotland organiser at Falkirk Council, said the council has been offered many opportunities to engage with care workers to avoid industrial action.

She said: “Our members work in care providing crucial frontline support to some of the most vulnerable people in their communities. They only want their work to be fairly evaluated and properly rewarded and have been asked to wait far too long for that to happen.

“Falkirk Council must understand the frustration of our members at being undervalued and underpaid for so long. They have taken on far more responsibilities, including supporting people with complex needs, administering medication, increased administration and recording and more liaison with other

services like NHS Scotland and social work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their work has changed dramatically in recent years and their pay must now reflect that.”

Falkirk Council has responded to the strike action, stating it is continuing to engage with the union.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership said: “We are advising those receiving care, and their families, that our Care and Support at Home Service will operate on a reduced capacity during any industrial action by GMB Scotland.

“We are in the process of communicating directly with people supported by our service to advise of likely disruption to their care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Falkirk Council is committed to upholding equal pay and continues to engage with GMB. We will seek to minimise disruption for those in need of our care and support at home services”.