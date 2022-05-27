Video: Grangemouth welcomes Circus Montini

A fast improving public park has now added another string to its bow to become an attractive venue fore a travelling circus.

By James Trimble
Friday, 27th May 2022, 1:49 pm

Circus Montini arrived in arrived in Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park yesterday and will be putting on shows for the masses until Sunday. If the action capture in pictures and video by Falkirk Herald chief photographer Michael Gillen are anything to go by, people quick enough to secure tickets are in for a real treat.

A Circus Montini spokesperson said: “Most of today's circuses restrict their tours to cities and major towns, a far cry from those first touring shows which were also taken to village greens and recreation grounds of small towns off the beaten track.

Circus Montini is entertaining the crowds in Inchyra Park

"Circus Montini is following in the wheel tracks of those great circuses of the past and is returning to the ethos of taking a family show to the people, creating a memorable experience on their doorstep.”

Grangemouth