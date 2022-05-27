Video: Grangemouth welcomes Circus Montini

Circus Montini arrived in arrived in Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park yesterday and will be putting on shows for the masses until Sunday. If the action capture in pictures and video by Falkirk Herald chief photographer Michael Gillen are anything to go by, people quick enough to secure tickets are in for a real treat.

A Circus Montini spokesperson said: “Most of today's circuses restrict their tours to cities and major towns, a far cry from those first touring shows which were also taken to village greens and recreation grounds of small towns off the beaten track.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Circus Montini is entertaining the crowds in Inchyra Park