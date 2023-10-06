News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Video: Grangemouth port bosses make vow to pursue and achieve net zero status

The business in charge of the Port of Grangemouth has officially launched its commitment to achieving a net zero operation by 2042.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 10:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Forth Ports gave details of the actions it is taking to achieve the ambitious target at an industry launch event in Edinburgh this week, showing a new film which

demonstrates its vision of achieving carbon neutral emissions 2032 and creating an infrastructure platform to help accelerate the UK’s path to a decarbonised economy

with full net zero carbon emissions being achieved by 2042.

Fort Ports' Charles Hammond joins cabinet secretary Mairi McAllan and Robert Smith at Forth Ports' net zero launch in Edinburgh's Dynamic Earth (Picture: Robert Perry)Fort Ports' Charles Hammond joins cabinet secretary Mairi McAllan and Robert Smith at Forth Ports' net zero launch in Edinburgh's Dynamic Earth (Picture: Robert Perry)
Fort Ports' Charles Hammond joins cabinet secretary Mairi McAllan and Robert Smith at Forth Ports' net zero launch in Edinburgh's Dynamic Earth (Picture: Robert Perry)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Forth Ports’s group chief executive Charles Hammond said: “With our firm commitment to carbon neutrality by 2032 and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2042,

we are driving progressive change in the maritime industry and beyond.

"Our ambitious vision reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship and our crucial role in supporting the UK move towards a decarbonised economy for the generations of the future.

“Our existing major investment in green energy, coupled with our commitment to floating wind, the next generation of renewable energy, and our collaborative

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

approach underscore our determination to play our part in driving the transition to a decarbonised economy to achieve meaningful and lasting environmental change.”

The group is focused on delivering low carbon logistics and large-scale port infrastructure to support green energy generation and has overhauled its rail offering by

investing heavily in four of its rail terminals, at Tilbury, Tilbury2 and Grangemouth, alongside progressing the reinstatement of a rail connection to Rosyth as part of the

Forth Green Freeport initiative.

A cornerstone of Forth Ports’ strategy is its substantial investment in infrastructure, port services and towage to support the build out of the UK’s renewable energy

sector, including offshore wind.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A private investment programme, totalling £150 million, has already provided crucial support to offshore wind development with the creation of bespoke renewables

hubs in Dundee and in Leith to be part of the offshore wind revolution in the North Sea.

The firm’s all new warehouses will have solar roof panels installed as standard, such as the recently built 100,000 square foot facility at the Port of Grangemouth freight hub.

Related topics:Forth PortsGrangemouthEdinburghDundeeNorth Sea