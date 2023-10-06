Video: Grangemouth port bosses make vow to pursue and achieve net zero status
Forth Ports gave details of the actions it is taking to achieve the ambitious target at an industry launch event in Edinburgh this week, showing a new film which
demonstrates its vision of achieving carbon neutral emissions 2032 and creating an infrastructure platform to help accelerate the UK’s path to a decarbonised economy
with full net zero carbon emissions being achieved by 2042.
Forth Ports’s group chief executive Charles Hammond said: “With our firm commitment to carbon neutrality by 2032 and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2042,
we are driving progressive change in the maritime industry and beyond.
"Our ambitious vision reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship and our crucial role in supporting the UK move towards a decarbonised economy for the generations of the future.
“Our existing major investment in green energy, coupled with our commitment to floating wind, the next generation of renewable energy, and our collaborative
approach underscore our determination to play our part in driving the transition to a decarbonised economy to achieve meaningful and lasting environmental change.”
The group is focused on delivering low carbon logistics and large-scale port infrastructure to support green energy generation and has overhauled its rail offering by
investing heavily in four of its rail terminals, at Tilbury, Tilbury2 and Grangemouth, alongside progressing the reinstatement of a rail connection to Rosyth as part of the
Forth Green Freeport initiative.
A cornerstone of Forth Ports’ strategy is its substantial investment in infrastructure, port services and towage to support the build out of the UK’s renewable energy
sector, including offshore wind.
A private investment programme, totalling £150 million, has already provided crucial support to offshore wind development with the creation of bespoke renewables
The firm’s all new warehouses will have solar roof panels installed as standard, such as the recently built 100,000 square foot facility at the Port of Grangemouth freight hub.