Video: Grangemouth port bosses make vow to pursue and achieve net zero status

The business in charge of the Port of Grangemouth has officially launched its commitment to achieving a net zero operation by 2042.

Forth Ports gave details of the actions it is taking to achieve the ambitious target at an industry launch event in Edinburgh this week, showing a new film which

demonstrates its vision of achieving carbon neutral emissions 2032 and creating an infrastructure platform to help accelerate the UK’s path to a decarbonised economy

with full net zero carbon emissions being achieved by 2042.

Fort Ports' Charles Hammond joins cabinet secretary Mairi McAllan and Robert Smith at Forth Ports' net zero launch in Edinburgh's Dynamic Earth (Picture: Robert Perry)

Forth Ports’s group chief executive Charles Hammond said: “With our firm commitment to carbon neutrality by 2032 and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2042,

we are driving progressive change in the maritime industry and beyond.

"Our ambitious vision reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship and our crucial role in supporting the UK move towards a decarbonised economy for the generations of the future.

“Our existing major investment in green energy, coupled with our commitment to floating wind, the next generation of renewable energy, and our collaborative

approach underscore our determination to play our part in driving the transition to a decarbonised economy to achieve meaningful and lasting environmental change.”

The group is focused on delivering low carbon logistics and large-scale port infrastructure to support green energy generation and has overhauled its rail offering by

investing heavily in four of its rail terminals, at Tilbury, Tilbury2 and Grangemouth, alongside progressing the reinstatement of a rail connection to Rosyth as part of the

Forth Green Freeport initiative.

A cornerstone of Forth Ports’ strategy is its substantial investment in infrastructure, port services and towage to support the build out of the UK’s renewable energy

sector, including offshore wind.

A private investment programme, totalling £150 million, has already provided crucial support to offshore wind development with the creation of bespoke renewables

hubs in Dundee and in Leith to be part of the offshore wind revolution in the North Sea.