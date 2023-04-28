Video: Grangemouth High School pupils coin in £3000 for food bank with hard hitting video project
A group of creative and committed high school pupils have produced a video highlighting the issue of food poverty to earn £3000 for a local food bank.
By James Trimble
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:45 BST
The three minute long video produced by the winning team of Grangemouth High School’s Youth Philantrophy Initiative (YPI) showed the effects food poverty can have on people and the team members also gave a presentation highlighting the work of Kersiebank Community Project (KCP) and its associated food bank.
The youngsters then donated their £3000 prize to KCP, their chosen charity.