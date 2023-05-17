News you can trust since 1845
Video: Falkirk's Red Hot Kiddie Pipers ready to skirl the world

A trio of piping youngsters are setting the heather or fire with their musical talents as you can plainly see and hear in photographer Michael Gillen’s video.

By James Trimble
Published 17th May 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:25 BST

The Red Hot Kiddie Pipers, as they are known, feature two lads – Falkirk High School pupils Robbie McCall, 12, and Magnus Cooper, 13, – who are members of Falkirk Schools Pipe Band and Comely Park Primary pupil Harris Cooper, 11.

Check out the video and visit their Facebook page for more information.

The Red Hot Kiddie Pipers - aka Robbie McCall, Harris Cooper and Magnus CooperThe Red Hot Kiddie Pipers - aka Robbie McCall, Harris Cooper and Magnus Cooper
