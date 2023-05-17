Video: Falkirk's Red Hot Kiddie Pipers ready to skirl the world
A trio of piping youngsters are setting the heather or fire with their musical talents as you can plainly see and hear in photographer Michael Gillen’s video.
By James Trimble
The Red Hot Kiddie Pipers, as they are known, feature two lads – Falkirk High School pupils Robbie McCall, 12, and Magnus Cooper, 13, – who are members of Falkirk Schools Pipe Band and Comely Park Primary pupil Harris Cooper, 11.
Check out the video and visit their Facebook page for more information.