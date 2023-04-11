Video: Falkirk Herald photographer captures all the area's Easter action
No chocolate eggs were left intact during the making of Falkirk Herald chief photographer Michael Gillen’s epic Easter video.
By Michael Gillen
Published 11th Apr 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 17:26 BST
Compiled from a multitude of Easter events which Michael covered over a busy Easter weekend, the three minute plus video features scenes from Cyrenians hosting an Easter egg hunt in Dollar Park, fun at the Falkirk Wheel, Friends of Inchyra Park’s annual Easter epic and activities at Muiravonside Country Park, where a sculpture of Hamish the Clydesdale horse was unveiled to the masses.