Video: Falkirk Council claims it is "committed" to repairing Grangemouth ceiling leak

The tenant told The Falkirk Herald the council had refused to move him out of his temporary accommodation in Moriston Court after a burst water pipe caused his ceiling to collapse last Friday.

Allan White, 33, lost some of his personal belongings – and his television – when the water cascaded into his home, which he had moved into a month earlier.

Mr White claimed he was told by the council workers that came out on Friday night the burst water pipe had only been fixed two weeks before and he was not happy with their repair job last Friday night either, noting they had “only boarded it up” and they had been "downplaying the seriousness of the situation".

The damaged ceiling at the property in Moriston Court, Grangemouth (Picture: Submitted)

However, Falkirk Council stated today it was “committed to repairing the issue”.

A spokesperson said: “We have worked closely with the tenant on issues first identified upon his move into the property. We were first notified of the burst pipe via our

out of hours service and arranged for trades to attend and complete emergency repairs to make the property safe. Following this we have arranged for an inspection to

complete a survey of necessary repairs required to bring the property up to our required standards.

“We appreciate that this is an inconvenience for our tenant but we remain committed to repairing the issue fully and will be taking necessary actions in due course.