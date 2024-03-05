Video: Developers about to officially begin the long process of making the Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme a reality

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And that is assuming everything goes without a hitch during the very early stages.

They then have potentially up to another decade until the scheme is complete and able to offer them protection from ever increasing incidents of flooding.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The largest flood defence project in Scotland – and one of the biggest in the United Kingdom – GFPS is just weeks away from formally beginning its scheme notification process and has launched a new virtual exhibition to allow local people to view the proposed final design from their own homes.

The new exhibition gives people the chance to see the Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme plans for themselves(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The exhibition, created by consultants Jacobs, coincides with a series of local events to inform local people of the GFPS final proposed designs.

The 28km of defences – covering Grangemouth, Wholeflats, Glensburgh, Langlees, Carron and Carronshore and Camelon, aim to protect 6025 people, 2760 residential properties, over 23km of local roads and 1200 non-residential properties, including national industry.

Alistair Dawson, infrastructure project manager with Falkirk Council, said: “The stage we are at just now means we have to inform the local community as part of the scheme notification, with some – around 7000 – being formally notified with letter through their doors.

"There will then be a period for anyone with any objections to come forward before a preliminary decision is taken by Falkirk Council to keep or reject the scheme – or make changes to it.

"This stage will probably take us to the end of the year.”

And with the plans then being referred to Scottish ministers before a final decision is taken, Mr Dawson said the earliest that work could possibly begin on the scheme would be 2026.

This work, which will take place in a number of phases, will then take another six to eight years to complete.

Mr Dawson said the work would probably take place in residential areas first.

Alan McGowan, design and consents manager with Jacobs, is used to dealing with large projects of this type – the company has already worked on similar flood protection schemes in Hawick and Selkirk down in the Scottish Borders.

“It’s the size of this project which sets it aside from those others,” said Mr McGowan. “The other schemes covered six or seven kilometres. The Grangmeouth Flood Protection Scheme covers 28 kilometres.

"So your talking about a project which will take between eight to 10 years to complete.”

It may not all be plain sailing for the plans.

Objections could come from Grangemouth residents regarding the felling of trees in the historic Zetland Park and in nearby Abbots Road.

According to GFPS developers, however, for every tree that is removed three new trees will be planted “throughout the scheme area”.

They also stated trees will only be removed in the working area where there is “no practical alternative” or where damage to roots, because of construction, would “impact on the life expectancy of the tree”.