Video: Denny's Duncarron medieval fortified village stars in new fantasy film

The 21st century’s very own medieval fortified village Duncarron is the stunning location for a new fantasy film based on the popular Warhammer games.
By James Trimble
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 13:11 BST

Chaos Rising is an epic fantasy-action, which is released this weekend, is an independent production, but thanks to the epic backdrop of Duncarron – located in the wilds of the Carron Valley near Denny – has the look of a big-budget blockbuster.

Released on You Tube on Saturday, August 5, the film features the talents of Duncarron and Clanrald Trust founder Charlie Allan and the Combat International stunt

team – who have displayed their skills in Outlander, Game of Thrones and films by acclaimed director Ridley Scott.

Clanranald Trust founder Charlie Allan features in the new fantasy epic Chaos Rising (Picture: Submitted)Clanranald Trust founder Charlie Allan features in the new fantasy epic Chaos Rising (Picture: Submitted)
Clanranald Trust founder Charlie Allan features in the new fantasy epic Chaos Rising (Picture: Submitted)
The story unfolds as a fortified village in Breton is under siege by the malevolent Chaos war band from the Northern wastes.

A Chaos Rising spokesperson said: “Filmed on location at the famous Duncarron Medieval Village, Chaos Rising draws viewers into a captivating tale of pride, malice,

vengeance, and the far-reaching consequences they unleash.

"An enthralling journey featuring awe-inspiring battle scenes and thrilling action sequences, action movie fans, history buffs and table-top gaming enthusiasts alike will be captivated.

"We hope people enjoy watching the film as much as we enjoyed making it. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved.”

Chaos Rising is co-created and co-produced by Charlie Parker, Graeme Carlyle, Graeme McEwan, Roy Murray and award-winning VFX master Jack Fox.

The film’s realistic fight and stunt scenes are courtesy of Combat International members Graeme Carlyle, Graeme McEwan, Brodie Toriati and Patrick Cappaloff Fowler.

Visit the website for more information.