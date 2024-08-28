Video: Come on down - wrecking ball takes it toll on vacant office block in Grangemouth town centre
Back in April, work to demolish the vacant office block in Grangemouth town centre suffered a temporary setback due to the presence of asbestos and nesting birds.
Then In June Falkirk Council stated the work – which was forecast to take around 15 weeks to complete – to demolish the Kerse Road premises would be done “by the end of summer”.
Now, just days away from the start of September, the demolition crews have started tearing down the structure and, as photographs from Michael Gillen show, the work is well underway.
Back in summer 2021 the council stated it was “moving forward” with plans to demolish the block in Kerse Road and the premises at the entrance to La Porte Precinct in Grangemouth.
In the last few years organisations and businesses have vacated the block in order for the demolition to take place.
Grangemouth Citizens Advice Bureau moved to a vacant premises in York Arcade on the corner with York Square, further into the middle of the town centre.
Studio IX tattoo studio also relocated to a much larger premises – the long vacant former Chinese restaurant above York Arcade.
Award-winning La Gondola Fish and Chip Shop was the last business to join the mass exodus and is now firmly established further down La Porte Precinct in the former Portonian Tea Room.
Funding for the £700,000 regeneration project was provided by the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Capital Fund.
