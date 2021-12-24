Video: Christmas magic at California Primary School
If you never got the chance to see your child’s nativity play this year don’t worry – the talented youngsters of California Primary School have got it covered.
Friday, 24th December 2021, 10:16 am
We thought 2020 was tough, but the end of 2021 has proved we are not out of the woods yet.
Restrictions and the rise of the Omicron variant have brought misery to many, but the shining stars of California Primary School have come up with an antidote to the COVID-19 Christmas blues.
Sit back, stay safe and watch and enjoy.