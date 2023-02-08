The pup was discovered on Monday morning and people worked together to ensure the animal was as safe as possible until professional help arrived.

A Falkirk Explored spokesperson said: “The rangers got a call from our walking group who came across a tiny grey seal pup in Skinflats. Luckily a member of the public had called the SSPCA.

"The group stayed with it protecting it from dogs and predators until the SSPCA arrived. The pup was very thin and exhausted and well away from the river on its own.

The seal pup found itself alone and in need of assistance in Skinflats