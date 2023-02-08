Video: Animal lovers rescue seal pup stranded and alone in Skinflats
Members of Falkirk Explored’s walking group discovered a stranded grey seal pup all alone in the wilds of Skinflats and immediately began a rescue operation.
The pup was discovered on Monday morning and people worked together to ensure the animal was as safe as possible until professional help arrived.
A Falkirk Explored spokesperson said: “The rangers got a call from our walking group who came across a tiny grey seal pup in Skinflats. Luckily a member of the public had called the SSPCA.
"The group stayed with it protecting it from dogs and predators until the SSPCA arrived. The pup was very thin and exhausted and well away from the river on its own.
“It was taken by the SSPCA to the Wildlife hospital in Fishcross where hopefully it will recover in time and be released. Thanks to the SSPCA officer Kelly for her quick arrival and to everyone involved in getting this little guy out of danger.”