Victorious Falkirk cafe invites top customer, 90, to share spotlight at Scotland Business Awards

A VIP customer was invited to share in a local cafe’s success at Scotlands Business Awards.

The Allotment Cafe, based in the Howgate Shopping Centre, was named Falkirk Cafe of the Year at the weekend ceremony and 90-year-old Isobel Bett stood proudly with the team who serve and chat to her every morning as they received their award.

Erdal Ozer, Allotment Cafe “boss man”, said: “We always like to invite someone from the community to join us and this year it was Isobel who has been a customer for last six years, coming in every morning.

"She turned 90 last month and this was something very special for us and our gift to her.”

The Allotment Cafe team - and Isobel - celebrate another Cafe of the Year title (Picture: Submitted)

This is the fourth year in a row the cafe has won the award.

Erdal said: “On behalf of my team and I, and of course, Isobel too, I would like to thank customers for their support and for voting for us to win the best cafe award. We have worked so hard with passion, care, excellent service, classic and delicious food.

“My sincere thanks to our past and present team for making this happen for a fourth year in an row – it’s absolutely incredible. None of these awards happen by magic, there's only one way we can be successful – we work together we spend money to be the fabric of business and help the community.

Erdal and the team – and Isobel – also thanked Falkirk Delivers, The Howgate Shopping Centre, and the customers who enjoy a bite to eat and a beverage day in day out at the cafe.

