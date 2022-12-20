Victoria Primary pupil designs Christmas card for Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson

Laila Atfield’s festive design was picked as the overall winner of an annual competition run by Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson for a youngster to design his Christmas card.

The Victoria Primary School pupil was shocked when she heard that her entry was picked as the winner and would be used by the constituency MSP, who is also the Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, to deliver good wishes this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laila received book tokens from the politician as a prize, while along with her classmates in Primary 6 she will also go on a trip to the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

Laila Atfield with the Christmas card she designed for Michael Matheson MSP