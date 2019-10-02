Vibration Festival up for two national outdoor event awards

Falkirk’s Vibration Festival which launched earlier this year has been nominated for two National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) awards.

The family-friendly music event, which will return for a second time next May at Callendar Park, has been shortlisted in the Best New Event and NOEA Scotland categories.

Party at the Palace in Linlithgow has also been nominated for an NOEA award.

David Ure (39) from Larbert, who co-founded the festival with his brother Andy (35), from Falkirk said: “We are delighted to be recognised by not one, but two industry awards following our first year.

“The first year of planning a festival is extremely stressful, with so many moving parts and relying on the public to support and share your vision.

“We were ecstatic that Vibration Festival was so well received by local people so to be recognised and nominated for industry awards is just the icing on the cake.”

The Ure brothers will travel to Bath to attend the NOEA Awards in November alongside festival brand designer Fiona Rennie.