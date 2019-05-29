Vibration Festival organisers thank supporters

Organisers of Falkirk’s first ever Vibration Festival have thanked everyone who supported the event – but say it will only return if external financial backing can be secured.

Heavy rain and grey skies failed to dampen spirits at the Callendar Park event on Saturday as festival-goers turned out in their droves donning colourful ponchos, umbrellas and wellies.

The event, organised by Polmont brothers Andrew and David Ure, featured high octane performances by Welsh rockers Feeder, English band The Coral and Scotland’s own Stevie McCrorie, former winner of TV show The Voice.

London electronic outfit Alabama 3 also delivered an emotionally-charged performance, following the sudden death of their frontman Jake Black aka The Very Reverend D. Wayne just days before. Fans of the band were visibly moved by the performance also.

Activities for young festival-goers at the family-friendly event included face-painting, Zoolab, water zorbing and fairground stalls.

Revellers were also spoilt for choice when it came to festival snacks with a vast array of street food stalls as well as a bar tent.

Reflecting on the event Andrew said: “The event was a real labour of love for both David and I over the course of the last year. The sheer volume of work and effort that went into organising it was immense and it became a full time job in many ways.

“It was also a huge financial investment – it wasn’t council funded or government funded or anything like that and I’m not sure a lot of people understood that.

“The whole event was about two local brothers wanting to bring a premium music event to the heart of Scotland that we hoped would be successful and grow.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t control the weather on the day and it was a bit gutting as it had been so sunny the day before but that’s Scotland for you!

“More crowds and better weather would have been great but given it was the first year I feel the event did itself proud.

“There’s always room for improvement with anything of this scale but feedback has been fantastic and everyone has been commenting on how well run it was and how much fun they had.

“We’d like to thank everyone involved, all the local businesses for supporting the event, of which there were many, our sponsors, all the bands – every single one of them – for putting on such fantastic performances and of course the people who turned up on the day to support the event which we’re hugely grateful for.

“I’d like to think the festival could come back but for that to happen it would need external investment, sponsorship and also support from the council,” he said.

Any local businesses interested in investing in or sponsoring a further Vibration Festival can contact Andrew by emailing him at andy@harbroevents.co.uk