Only two months after revealing the line-up for Vibration Festival 2023 brothers David and Andy Ure have revealed today that there has not been enough ticket sales for this year’s event to go-ahead.

It was due to take place in Callendar Park in under four weeks time on Friday and Saturday, September 1 and 2.

This would have been their third festival at the site having previously postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Vibration Festival 2022 again drew the music fans to Callendar Park - but the 2023 event has been postponed. Pic: Michael Gillen.

The acts due to appear included Saturday headliner Symphonic Ibiza Orchestra, QFX, Niteworks, Klass,Stirling band Gerry Son & The Smoking Gun, Sunday headliner Embrace, Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club, Space, former boy band Five, tribute band Pretty As Pink and Falkirk singer-songerwriter Jasmin Jet.

In a statement on social media, the Ure brother wrote: “We poured our heart and soul into running those three events and have been lucky enough to be supported by you, our customers through what is probably the worst time in history for the event industry.

"With the costs of running events like this continuing to rise at an alarming rate, and the costs of living hitting all our pockets hard daily we appreciate hugely everyone who has bought into our dream of bringing music to the park.

“After substantial loses that we personally covered last year, we spent many, many hours reviewing our budget and the model of the 2023 event. We felt we had a great chance of delivering a brilliant weekend in September with a ticket price that was beating most other events out there.”

But they revealed that with rising infrastructure and staff costs, and not enough early ticket sales, they had taken the decision to postpone and “roll the event forward”. They added: “Without an additional 30-40per cent of ticket holders in the parkthe event would likely loose our small local business a substantial amount of our money again. This is obviously not something we can afford to do.

“To give ourselves time to reset the event and right size a delivery model that works for the target numbers we are requiring to postpone and roll the event forward.

“These events require people to buy in early or else we are left with insurmountable costs to cover pre-event. As the years have gone on people are buying tickets later and later, therefore without years of profitable trade it leaves us costs that are very hard to cover upfront.”

They are offering those who have already bought tickets for this year two options: thanks to the organisers of this year’s Party at the Palace in Linlithgow they can swap their Vibration day or weekend ticket at no additional cost or they can do nothing and roll their ticket over to Vibration 2024 which they intend to run on August 30 and 31.