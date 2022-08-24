Vibration Festival: Falkirk's sensational live music extravaganza just days away

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Folk will file in and fill the massive grassy space on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4 to see headliners and a whole host of top turns strut their stuff on stage.

Organisers Andy and David – the brothers Ure of Polmont – have surpassed themselves with the 2022 line-up, which genuinely has something to suit everyone who likes their music live, loud and outdoors.

Saturday’s headliners are The Charlatans, while The Darkness top the bill on Sunday.

There is a ton of sonic fun to be enjoyed before those musical giants hit the stage though.

Also appearing on the main stage on Saturday are The Zutons, The Twang, Tom Maguire and the Brassholes, The Dunts, Dead Pony, Kitti and Danko.

On Sunday the main stage will be graced by Ash, The Futureheads, Vlure, McFleetwood, Spyres, Davey Horne and Greg Pearson.

Vibration always gives a podium to acts who are on the cusp of breaking big and turns who are making waves locally.

This year’s breakthrough stage will inlcude Jasmin Jet, Dictator, Snash, Pressure Heads, Christie Oliver, and Cody Feechan, while the acoustic stage will see unplugged sets from Robin Ashcroft, Taz and the Maniacs, Callum Gibson, Primes, Jamie Cleland, Jack Nivens and Jodie Rae.

There will also be a DJ area, street food, funfair and silent disco to give people of all ages a great time over the weekend.

Next weekend’s event – the third Vibration Festival – is expected to pull in around 10,000 people.

Speaking earlier in the year when the line-ups were announced, organiser Andy Ure said: “After such a crazy few years it’s amazing to get a full year of planning into this year’s event.

"It was so touch and go with 2021 and although we managed to get it running last year it was a stressful time for everyone involved. The full line up for Vibration Festival is now complete and ready to share, we think we have put together something special and our best line up yet."