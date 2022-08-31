Vibration Festival 2022: 'We're onto a winner this year'

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Folk will file in and fill the massive grassy space of Falkirk’s Callander Park on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4 to see a whole host of top turns strut their stuff on stage.

Topped by Saturday’s headliners The Charlatans and Sunday’s closers The Darkness, the 2022 line-up genuinely has something to suit everyone who likes their music live, loud and outdoors.

Andy Ure, co-organiser of the Vibration Festival with brother David, knows a thing or two about attending and playing big music festivals, having performed at Big in Falkirk and T-in-the-Park when he was the frontman of one of Falkirk’s finest ever bands The Ray Summers.

Vibration Festival rocked out in Callendar Park last year

Now he’s becoming a dab hand at organising them.

Andy said: “When we started Vibration Festival we wanted it to still be going in 20 year’s time – we wanted to do something for the local community. I was at Big in

Falkirk and it was a big kick in the teeth when we lost that.

"Now I feel Vibration is something the local area can be very proud of. The line-up has been growing from year one, to year two, to year three and we now have the festival we always wanted it to be.”

While we all try to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us, Andy says the effects of that devastating period for the live music industry are still being felt.

"We have strong suppliers, but I know a few of the events and festivals have been struggling. It’s a lot less stressful than it was last year – in 2021 we never got the nod it was actually going ahead until a month before.

"We’ve had a lot longer to plan things this year.”

Talking on site at Callander Park, while the main stage was being constructed, Andy could not hide his excitement for Vibration 2022.

"It's going to be a great weekend – we’ve got some unbelievable bands this year. We feel the line up is a strong mix of some really well known bands, some of

Scotland’s big breaking bands on the main stage and some of the best talent from around the local area on the Breatkthrough stage.

"I think we’re onto a winner this year.”

Also appearing on the main stage on Saturday are The Zutons, The Twang, Tom Maguire and the Brassholes, The Dunts, Dead Pony, Kitti and Danko.

On Sunday the main stage will be graced by Ash, The Futureheads, Vlure, McFleetwood, Spyres, Davey Horne and Greg Pearson.

This year’s breakthrough stage will include Jasmin Jet, Dictator, Snash, Pressure Heads, Christie Oliver, and Cody Feechan, while the acoustic stage will see unplugged sets from Robin Ashcroft, Taz and the Maniacs, Callum Gibson, Primes, Jamie Cleland, Jack Nivens and Jodie Rae.

There will also be a DJ area, street food, funfair and silent disco to give people of all ages a great time over the weekend.

Tickets are still available for the festival but they are going fast – especially for Saturday.