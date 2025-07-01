Veterans' donation ahead of Armed Forces Day in Falkirk

Ahead of Armed Forces Day in Falkirk this weekend, a donation was made to allow veterans to visit war graves in France and Belgium.

The ASA (Ancre Somme Association) Scotland charity donated £1000 to the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, Grangemouth branch to help towards the cost of the trip.

Veterans will pay their respects visiting memorials and graves to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during WW1 and WW2.

ASA Scotland president Baillie Buchanan: “It was great to meet our Grangemouth veterans and to support their pilgrimage to the Somme.

ASA Scotland give a donation to Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Grangemouth branch towards a trip to the French and Belgium battlefields. Pic: Contributed

“My grandfather fought at the Somme and our veterans will visit the Ancre British Cemetery, which is maintained by the Cpmmonwealth War Graves Commission – it is truly a beautiful place.”

John Graham, an Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders veteran, said: “On behalf of our veterans, thank you to ASA Scotland trustees and members for this very kind donation. All our veterans appreciate the support of this wonderful charity.”

On Saturday attention will turn to Callendar Park for the event organised by ASA Scotland. Proceedings get underway with a parade of veterans from 11.15am at the bandstand at the east end of the High Street. They will walk to the park where the public can enjoy the free event from noon till 5pm.

The afternoon will include many military displays, jive dancers, Voice winner Stevie McCrorie, musical entertainment, face painting, a walking dinosaur, grassroots wrestling, stalls, and refreshments.

Some of those providing music throughout the event include the Balaklava pipe band, Bo’ness Community Accordion band, the McKenzie Sisters and Robyn Gilbertson.

Watch out for the fleet footed Anne Nelson Jivers, Jenkins School of Dance and a group of Polish dancers.

There will be a children’s hoola hoop competition as well as much more for the youngsters – and the older members of the family to enjoy.

Tommy Davidson, ASA Scotland secretary said a lot of work had gone into the organisation following on from 2024’s success, adding: “Last year’s inaugural event was very well attended and we worked in partnership with the council to bring a great day to the people of Falkirk. We had lots of positive feedback and are looking forward to another good day.”