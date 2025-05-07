VE Day 80: How Falkirk district celebrated as the war in Europe came to an end

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is 80 years since the war in Europe came to an end with the Allies formally accepting Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender on May 8, 1945.

As the Falkirk Herald at the time reported it came “after five years and eight months of total and cruel warfare”.

While the official announcement of cessation of hostilities would be made by Prime Minister Winston Churchill at 3pm on the Tuesday, followed by a speech from HM The King at 9pm to “his peoples all over the Empire and Commonwealth”, the first hint of the war’s end came though a BBC “newsflash” the night before that Germany had capitulated.

While flags and other victory emblems appeared around the town and district to mark what was to be known as Victory in Europe (VE) Day, the celebrations as our correspondent noted were “restrained”.

Prime Minister of Great Britain Winston Churchill makes his VE Day Broadcast to the world on May 8, 1945. Pic: Getty Images

This was understandable as the war was still going on in the Far East and there was the sobering realisation that over 1000 men and women from our towns and villages would not be returning to their homes and loved ones.

Falkirk district, as our many war memorials starkly show, had paid a high price for peace with the loss of many who had served King and Country.

However, there were celebrations to mark this long-awaited day.

The Falkirk Herald of May 12 noted “VE Day celebrations in Falkirk got off to a rather shaky and uncertain start. By the end of the day, however, the people were ‘rolling out the barrel’ – in song at least – and giving vent to their feelings. Everywhere there was gaiety born of relief and gratitude for the country’s deliverance from the clutches of a ruthlessly cruel enemy”.

Grangemouth residents gather round a bonfire on VE Day in Ashy Park. Pic: Contributed

Thanksgiving services in churches were well attended before people “gave themselves over to rejoicing”.

The steeple bell chimed continuously and the Parish Church played a series of hymns on Robert Dollar’s famous 13 bells that he had donated.

Only a few moments after Mr Churchill’s speech, the skirl of the bagpipes could be heard as Alexander’s Pipe Band marched along the High Street. They were accompanied “by a happy throng, dancing on the pavement and preceded by a few slightly inebriated individuals, one of whom adopted the role of ‘pipe major’ and conducted the band with cap in hand”.

Into the evening as people thronged on the streets, much of the celebration focused on the area around Newmarket Street and the now flag-bedecked Burgh Buildings which were the offices of the council of the time. It seems “the home of our civic body had been beautifully and artistically decorated with flags, coloured lights and flowers”.

How the Falkirk Herald of May 12, 1945 reported VE Day. Pic: Alan Murray

Following years where the lights had been switched off all over Europe, when it reached 10.30pm and the building’s coloured lights were switched on, it is little wonder that the crowd gasped.

"Hundreds of people danced and sang, while the crack of firework and the flash of coloured flares added to the general gaiety of the scene, which was further enhanced by the fact that there was street lighting for the first time since 1939. Many children, even up to the ages of 10 and 11 years, could not recollect having seen such brilliant street lighting in their lives.”

The bomb shelters in Newmarket Street were put to good use it seems, no longer for protection but as platforms for dancing and grandstands.

Around 5000 others attended a VE Day victory dance in Falkirk Ice Rink. As well eightsome reels and waltzes, there was also a conga which snaked around the dance floor under a display of flags from the United Nations.

An unsuspecting “blushing Yankee soldier was dragged into the dance, before the evening was rounded off with lots of singing and cheering.

As with all over the district, bonfires were built, many surmounted by effigies of Hitler and Goering.

The celebrations were to continue into “the wee sma’ hours” until everyone was forced to call it a day – and as it was reported at the time “what a day”.

Hours later on May 9, there was a drumhead service of thanksgiving held at Brockville Park arranged by the Falkirk branch of the British Legion, with an impressive turnout. This included townspeople, British Legion members, contingents from the local youth organisations, nursing and first aid services. The bugle band from Falkirk 470 Air Training Corps and Camelon Silver Band provided the musical accompaniment.

However, this historic edition of the Falkirk Herald also contained columns of details of service personnel who had died on active service – something which sadly had been commonplace for most of the war years.

There was also details of those who had received awards for “gallant conduct”, including Laurieston officer Lieutenant John McFarlane Cummings of the South Notts Hussars who was awarded the Military Cross and Mentioned in Dispatches. His award was to be presented by King George VI, but he had already received in the field the ribbon of the decoration from Field-Marshall Montgomery.

Corporal Robert Russell Laing from Carronshore and serving with the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders received the Military Medal for distinguished service in Italy.

While Able Seaman Robert Cupples Craig, whose parents lived in Gordon Street, Camelon, was Mentioned in Dispatches for gallant conduct in action on the Adriatic Sea after helping to blew up a number of enemy ships.

In the years that followed VE Day, many memorials would be erected to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, the most recent in Bainsford only three years ago.

But as the district and the country came out of the dark war years, the thoughts of the people could only be relief that finally the conflict in Europe was over and the last days of World War Two – and a long-awaited peace – were beckoning.