Variety Sunshine Coach handed over to Carrongrange High School

Delighted pupils from Carrongrange High were officially presented with their new school minibus.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But this is no ordinary mode of transport, it’s a Variety Sunshine Coach, presented by the children’s charity to the Grangemouth school.

This specially adapted vehicle will provide life-changing opportunities for students with additional support needs, ensuring they can engage with the wider community and take part in essential outdoor learning experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will include a photo opportunity with representatives from Carrongrange High School, Variety Scotland and the St James’s Place Charitable Foundation, and a show and tell session where teachers and students will share how the coach will transform their learning experiences.

Presentation of a new Variety Sunshine Coach, minibus to the school, with headteacher Janine Proudlock, Headteacher; Iain Forbes, vice chair of Variety Scotland; Lisa McCreadie and Jenyfer Beardsley, St James's Place Charitable Foundation; and delighted pupils. Pic: Michael Gillen

The new minibus was received by headteacher Janine Proudlock from Iain Forbes, vice chair of Variety Scotland, and Lisa McCreadie and Jenyfer Beardsley of St James’s Place Charitable Foundation.

Sunshine Coaches are only given to eligible schools and non-profit organisations working with disabled or disadvantaged children and young people.

Teacher Donna MacKenzie, a dab hand at applying for grants, started the ball rolling by completing the initial paperwork to apply to the Variety Club for the funding required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Proudlock then had to undergo two rigorous interviews and a visit to the school by Variety Club representatives just to be in with a shout of securing the vehicle.

Even after they were picked as one of only three schools in Scotland eligible for a minibus, Carrongrange had to come up with a third of the cost themselves before they were handed the keys.

Money was raised through generous donations and sponsorship from activities including a West Highland Way walk, a half marathon and a 10k.

Cecilia Jenner, school resources manager, said: “This minibus has a hydraulic lift for wheelchair. It’s going to open up so many more opportunities for the pupils.”