Valentine's Day spirit still strong for romantic couples in Falkirk care home

On the big day – which fell on Tuesday – residents at the Ronades Road home sent personalised invitations to their spouses to join them for a special Valentine's themed afternoon tea.

The couples swapped Valentine's cards and gifts and enjoyed reminiscing about their lives together. They were also keen to impart some valuable words of wisdom and some of the secrets to their long and happy marriages.

Phyliss and David Curle have been married for 54 years and have both lived together at Newcarron Court for the last 12 months.

The Newcarron couples enjoy a special Valentine's Day afternoon tea

Phyliss said: “Our marriage has been wonderful and we've spent many Valentine's Days together all around the world as we both love to travel. We enjoy each other's company which makes it work."

Edith and Duncan McLellan tied the knot 66 years ago.

Duncan said: “Edith is and always has been the love of my life.”

Anna and Watty Stirling have shared 61 years of marriage together.

Watty said: “Anna is not only my wife but also my soulmate. Even after 61 years we are still very much in love.”

The three other couples marking the big day were 23 years married Jean and Brian Currie, 56 years married Roberta and Marshall Reid and 46 years married Sandra and Robert Penman.

Residents at Newcarron had been preparing for the last week with some romance-related activities and by writing their own cards and messages to give to their special Valentine's.

Newcarron customer relations manager Paul Lawson said: “It was a beautiful day and a real privilege for Newcarron Court to host this occasion and to help celebrate 306 years of marriage between six amazing couples.

"Special thanks have to go to Hazel, our very hard-working and dedicated activity co-ordinator, who orchestrated the event. Praise must also go to the kitchen team for the delicious afternoon tea and the love heart shaped scones and biscuits they created for the occasion.