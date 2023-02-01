Valentine heartbreakers: Police issue warning to Falkirk residents over romantic fraudsters
Valentine’s Day is just a couple of weeks away and police have issued a warning to unwary lovestruck folk what they believe to be true romance may be one big fabricated lie.
The path to true love never runs smoothly at the best of times and the road becomes even more treacherous if deceit, lies and fraud are involved.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Romance fraudsters use language to manipulate, persuade and exploit their victims. They distort their victims’ perception of reality in a similar way to grooming, domestic abuse and coercive control.
"This makes it difficult for them to recognise what is happening, living in denial with a fake relationship. The fraudster’s fabricated stories can cause severe anxiety, complete isolation of their victims from their family and friends, and reliance on the fraudster for human connection.”
People can visit the Crimstoppers website if they have information that could stop the criminals behind romance fraud they can speak to the charity anonymously.