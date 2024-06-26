Vacant Falkirk area pub will now become home to flats
and live on Freeview channel 276
Colin McMillan lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 7 to change the use and alter the Elphinstone Inn, in High Street, Airth to create three flats.
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission for the proposal on Friday, June 21.
According to the online planning documents the proposal was looking to “change of use and alter an existing vacant public house to form three flatted dwellings within the centre of Airth.
"The proposals include the installation of new doors and windows to the rear of the property and a new door on the front elevation along with a series of internal alterations to create the three new properties.
"The proposals include the formation of a parking area at to the rear of the property, accessed directly from High Street.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.