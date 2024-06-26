Vacant Falkirk area pub will now become home to flats

By James Trimble
Published 26th Jun 2024, 10:59 BST
Residents will soon be moving into a former Falkirk village pub after the go ahead was given to transform it into a number of flats.

Colin McMillan lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 7 to change the use and alter the Elphinstone Inn, in High Street, Airth to create three flats.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission for the proposal on Friday, June 21.

According to the online planning documents the proposal was looking to “change of use and alter an existing vacant public house to form three flatted dwellings within the centre of Airth.

Plans have been lodged to create three flats at the public house(Picture: Submitted)

"The proposals include the installation of new doors and windows to the rear of the property and a new door on the front elevation along with a series of internal alterations to create the three new properties.

"The proposals include the formation of a parking area at to the rear of the property, accessed directly from High Street.”

