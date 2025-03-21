Anyone who knows me might think that I’m having a wee bit of a Carrie Bradshaw moment with this headline.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, dear readers, I’d like to point out that this plea for more men is NOT a personal one!

The appeal was issued this week by Linlithgow Amateur Musical Productions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LAMP is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025 and is harking back to an old favourite for its adult company show in October.

LAMP needs more men to take to the stage for Anything Goes in October.

The Cole Porter classic Anything Goes, albeit a newly-adapted version from 2022, will take to the Academy stage from October 21 to 25.

However, there’s just one small fly in the ointment – the adult company doesn’t have enough men to fill all the parts.

This has resulted in vice president Rebecca Holmes resorting to an appeal for more men to join the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We’ve had a good number of men in the past but a number have left due to other commitments.

“For the last show, I think we only had six men in the adult company.

“We’ve plumped to bring back a golden oldie in October for our 40th year, the Cole Porter classic Anything Goes.

“It was brought up to modern sensibilities when it was rewritten in 2022; however, the fact remains that the show features a good number of men – both in the ensemble and lead parts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore, we need to appeal for more men to come forward to join the company. Whether they just sing in the shower or not, we don't need them to have any experience.

“All we need is for them to have enthusiasm and a willingness to give it a go.

“We have plenty of experienced cast members so everything else can be taught!”

A social evening for the cast will be held on April 22, with rehearsals kicking off a week later on April 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca said: “Ideally, we’d like men to sign up in time for the social so they can get a chance to meet everyone before rehearsals begin.”

The ensemble rehearses on Tuesday evenings, with principals learning their lines on Thursday evenings.

Six weeks before the show, rehearsals for the full cast are also held on Sunday afternoons. And, the week prior to taking to the stage, a number of extra rehearsals are also held to ensure everyone is step and word perfect.

Rebecca added: “As this is for the adult company, we need men aged 16 and over to come forward for the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re hoping that this appeal will result in a good number of men stepping up.

“It’s a lot of fun and our male members thoroughly enjoying taking part; they are every bit as passionate as the female members.

“Sadly, we just don’t have enough males to fill all of the parts that are required for Anything Goes; ironically, we’ve probably got too many females for the show!”

Any men who would like to join should contact Rebecca by emailing [email protected].