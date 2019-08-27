Urgent calls to save Falkirk area's public telephone boxes

Concerned residents are running out of time to save a bright red piece of history which could be lost forever if no one acts soon.

Campaigner Duncan Comrie is fighting to preserve Falkirk's few remaining public telephone boxes

The advent of mobile phones has led to iconic red cast iron telephone boxes becoming a rare sight on our streets and one such example – located in King Street, Stenhousemuir – is now on its final notice for removal by British Telecom.

Duncan Comrie, from Falkirk, has organised a public meeting which takes place at the Dawson Community Centre, David’s Loan, Bainsford, on Monday, September 2 at 7pm to ascertain interest in preserving the boxes in some form.

Mr Comrie said: “BT’s recent drive to remove our modern cast iron standing stones are similar to a fire sale of Stonehenge or Callanish, because once sold off as a decoration they no longer retain the meaning they had.

“These neglected yet faithful old public servants, that the public take for granted, are so well known across the world that visitors are delighted to come across them. In Falkirk they have an another meaning – the Carron Ironworks was the major supplier of these cast iron K6 boxes. By saving and regenerating its few remaining examples and developing an innovative iron trail it would add another unique feature to the area.

“Falkirk has the opportunity to be the new call directory inspiring innovative ways to save and regenerate the K6 and set a nationwide example.”