Urgency steps up: Forth Valley police again plea for help as search for missing teen continues

Concern continues to grow for the welfare of a teenager who was last seen over a week ago.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cole Cooper was reported missing on Friday, May 9, but was last seen at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 7 in the Glasgow Road area of Longcroft.

Known to frequent the Denny, Cumbernauld and Paisley areas, Cole is 5ft 10ins, medium build with brown short hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffer-style jacket with black jogging bottoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Neil Wotherspoon, at Falkirk police office, said: “We are increasingly concerned for Cole’s welfare and have carried out extensive enquiries in the area with specialist resources.

Cole Cooper, 19, was last seen in the Banknock area on Wednesday, May 7 (Picture: Submitted)

"We would ask anyone who has seen him, or knows where he might be to get in touch. I would also like to appeal to Cole himself to contact family, friends or our officers.”

Anyone with information about Cole's whereabouts can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 828 of May 9.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.