Urgency steps up: Forth Valley police again plea for help as search for missing teen continues
Cole Cooper was reported missing on Friday, May 9, but was last seen at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 7 in the Glasgow Road area of Longcroft.
Known to frequent the Denny, Cumbernauld and Paisley areas, Cole is 5ft 10ins, medium build with brown short hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffer-style jacket with black jogging bottoms.
Inspector Neil Wotherspoon, at Falkirk police office, said: “We are increasingly concerned for Cole’s welfare and have carried out extensive enquiries in the area with specialist resources.
"We would ask anyone who has seen him, or knows where he might be to get in touch. I would also like to appeal to Cole himself to contact family, friends or our officers.”
Anyone with information about Cole's whereabouts can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 828 of May 9.