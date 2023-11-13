Ups and downs: Cinema now validates parking at Falkirk retail park as anger grows over new speed bumps

Cineworld has taken steps to increase the parking time limit as motorists complain about the introduction of “boneshaker” speed bumps at Falkirk Central Retail Park

Last month the retail park owners, Corona Vulcan Falkirk Ltd, put a new four-hour parking limit in place which caused concern for motorists who feared the time limit would not allow them to do all they needed to do at the park – especially if they were also there to see a film at Cineworld.

Now Cineworld has confirmed it will allow customers to validate their parking by providing their vehicle registration number along with their booking details on the

validation device in the cinema, allowing vehicles to remain parked for eight eight hours.

The new speed bumps were put in place last week (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

However, as one problem is solved another has cropped up in the form of the large speed bumps which were installed at the retail park last week.

People have taken to social media, and some have contacted The Falkirk Herald directly, to complain about the bumps – which have been likened to a “rollercoaster” and a “boneshaker” and have some people saying they will be giving the retail park a miss from now on.

One motorist said: “The installation of speed bumps at the retail park on Friday is causing a lot of problems for local motorists. The speed bumps were installed on both sides of all the pedestrian crossings, and drivers are approaching the crossings very gingerly, but even so it has the potential to damage vehicles.

"There is also traffic queues building up outwith the Retail Park.

"I encountered the speed bumps yesterday afternoon, and I won't be going back.”

Another angry car owner said: “They are horrendous. They are far too high and vehicles are almost coming to a stop to negotiate them – I saw one small car fail to give enough power, hit the bump and bounce back.

"They are also causing traffic to tailback. When I was there at 1.45pm traffic was backed up onto Ladysmill. It’s so bad it’s going to discourage people from shopping there.”