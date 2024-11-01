Upper Braes Parish Church: Two buildings, one church and a congregation of 600

The union between four churches has resulted in the creation of a 600-strong congregation with two of the churches being used as places of worship going forward and the other two remaining vacant until they are sold off.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A special “leave taking” ceremony was held at Brightons Parish Church last Sunday to welcome the forthcoming Upper Braes Parish Church and the retention of the Brightons and Slamannan churches, while saying goodbye to Blackbraes and Shieldhill churches as places of worship.

Reverend Scott Burton, minister of Brightons Parish Church, is the new minister for the Upper Braes Parish Church and will be splitting Sunday services between Brightons and Slamannan from now on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s one church, put two places of worship,” said Reverend Burton. “We had the leave taking ceremony on Sunday to help the people prepare for the joining of the congregations and to welcome everyone to the new Upper Braes Parish Church.

A special 'leave taking' service was held at Brightons Parish Church to allow members of the congregation to come to terms with the union of the four churches and welcome the creation of Upper Braes Parish Church

“The buildings at Shieldhill and Muiravonside will no longer be used for Church of Scotland worship and will go on the market in due course, although they will still be used for meetings of groups in the meantime.”

The newly formed Upper Braes Parish Church officially became the first member of the Presbytery of Forth Valley and Clydesdale, on Friday, November 1 and a service – taken by Reverend Burton – will be held at Brightons Parish Church at 11am on Sunday, November 3 to acknowledge the new status.

Reverend Burton will be assisted in his new role as minister for Upper Braes Parish Church by a team of lay preachers, trained staff members and a pastoral assistant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "We are also getting resources to employ a second part-time pastoral assistant and a full time youth worker. We want to be a church family that is embedded in the community and one that is generally a benefit to the community – having the youth worker and pastoral workers there to look out for church members and members of the community.”

Brightons Parish Church minister Reverend Scott Burton is now the minister for the Upper Braes Parish Church (Picture: Submitted)

The formation of the Upper Braes Parish Church – and the loss of the Blackbraes and Shieldhill churches – was part of an effort to cut costs by the Church of Scotland, which was forced into taking action due to a reduced income, falling membership numbers and a shortage of people joining the ministry.

"The Church of Scotland just had too many properties for the size of its congregations,” said Reverend Burton.

After a slow start back in 2021, a mission plan was agreed upon and, although it was “not perfect” it was a recognised way forward, even though there were a lot of hard choices made along the way not to retain churches that had served as places of worship in communities for a great many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Upper Braes Parish Church is the first of many unions occurring in the Falkirk area – in nearby Lower Braes there is a proposal for a union to take place between Laurieston, Redding and Westquarter and Polmont Old churches, with the Redding church building and halls being retained as a place of worship and the halls of both Laurieston and Polmont churches being retained.