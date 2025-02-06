Upgrade of Polmont play area takes step forward as final design chosen

By Fiona Dobie
Published 6th Feb 2025, 10:54 BST
The winning design from Kompan for the upgrade to the play area at Polmont's Gray Buchanan Park. (Pic: Kompan/Falkirk Council)placeholder image
The winning design from Kompan for the upgrade to the play area at Polmont's Gray Buchanan Park. (Pic: Kompan/Falkirk Council)
A new play area in Polmont could be open to youngsters in time for the Easter holidays.

Plans to upgrade the play area in Gray Buchanan Park have reached the next level after members of the community have had their say on a new design.

Falkirk Council had been consulting with the local community about the upgrade of the facility, initially asking members of the public what kind of play equipment they would like to see in the park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The feedback from that survey then allowed companies to submit a proposed design for the park, which the community could then give a preference on.

The project has now reached the stage where a design has been chosen and it will now become a reality.

A post on Falkirk Council’s Participate+ website confirmed that those who responded to the consultation had shown a preference for the Kompan design.

It said there had been “a significant number of individuals across various age groups, particularly those aged 30-45, favouring this option”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The design submitted by Hags was the second most popular choice, while the Sutcliffe design was selected by a smaller group of participants.

The post added: “The winning design from Kompan will be installed in the park and will hopefully be complete by the Easter holidays for all to enjoy.”

The winning design from Kompan includes features such as an accessible roundabout, swings, climbing frames for different ages, a flying fox, woodland trim trail, sensory play panels and an inclusive seesaw. There’s also a teen/adult fitness zone.

Related topics:Falkirk Council
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice