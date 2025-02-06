Upgrade of Polmont play area takes step forward as final design chosen

The winning design from Kompan for the upgrade to the play area at Polmont's Gray Buchanan Park. (Pic: Kompan/Falkirk Council)

A new play area in Polmont could be open to youngsters in time for the Easter holidays.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to upgrade the play area in Gray Buchanan Park have reached the next level after members of the community have had their say on a new design.

Falkirk Council had been consulting with the local community about the upgrade of the facility, initially asking members of the public what kind of play equipment they would like to see in the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The feedback from that survey then allowed companies to submit a proposed design for the park, which the community could then give a preference on.

The project has now reached the stage where a design has been chosen and it will now become a reality.

A post on Falkirk Council’s Participate+ website confirmed that those who responded to the consultation had shown a preference for the Kompan design.

It said there had been “a significant number of individuals across various age groups, particularly those aged 30-45, favouring this option”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design submitted by Hags was the second most popular choice, while the Sutcliffe design was selected by a smaller group of participants.

The post added: “The winning design from Kompan will be installed in the park and will hopefully be complete by the Easter holidays for all to enjoy.”

The winning design from Kompan includes features such as an accessible roundabout, swings, climbing frames for different ages, a flying fox, woodland trim trail, sensory play panels and an inclusive seesaw. There’s also a teen/adult fitness zone.