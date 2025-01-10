Update: Work on Falkirk area's brand new sports and leisure facilities could start later this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk Council has unveiled updated proposals for community sports and leisure facilities in Bo’ness and Denny, as well as unveiling a £7.5 million plan to extend Braes High School.

The proposals are in a report being discussed by the council’s executive on Thursday, January 23, and come after “extensive public engagemen” and further design work.

If the proposals are approved, the facilities would bring modern, accessible sport and leisure facilities to areas designated as “spokes” within the council’s “Hub and Spoke” model for leisure provision, as part of a new and recently approved approach.

To gather feedback on outline designs and potential uses for the three facilities, public events were held last autumn in Bo'ness Academy, Denny High School and Braes High School.

Work could begin on the new Bo'ness facility later this year (Picture: Submitted)

An online survey was also launched, gathering views from around 2300 people – feedback that provided council officers with the means to refine the proposals for the facilities.

In the report being presented, officers recommend building a £4.3 million new sports wing at Bo'ness Academy as the first phase of the community sport and leisure investment programme.

Plans now include a 40-station fitness suite, enhanced wet and dry changing facilities, a multi-purpose studio and flexible gym spaces.

There would also be improved accessibility with the inclusion of a changing places toilet and locker provision would be expanded, as well as a seated area with vending facilities added.

Construction would begin in August 2025, with completion anticipated by October 2026.

Phase two of the Sport and Leisure Investment Programme would see the delivery of a £5.3 million sports facility in Denny Town Centre.

Officers believe the project would not only provide those living in and near Denny with much-needed sports amenities but also contribute to the town's regeneration, boosting economic activity.

The facility would include a fitness suite, multi-purpose studio and changing facilities.

Work would start in spring 2026, with completion anticipated by mid-2027.

Plans to extend Braes High School, at an estimated cost of £7.5 million, remain in the early stages.

This extension would include a new community sport and leisure facility but it would also align with accommodation needs for the school following a review of the

learning estate and future capacity requirements.

Council officers state budget constraints and site challenges mean further investigations are needed, with councillors being asked to revisit proposals in late 2025 when more detailed plans and costs can be presented.

Malcolm Bennie, Falkirk Council place services director, said: “These plans mark a major step forward in improving sport and leisure provision across Falkirk, ensuring facilities are accessible to all.

“By listening to community feedback and aligning with our strategic goals, we aim to provide local people with modern amenities that enhance health and wellbeing. It is now for councillors to decide if the Council should progress with proposals for Bo'ness and Denny as phase 1 and 2 and whether a future update should be brought before them later in the year regarding Braes."