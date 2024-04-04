Update: Tragic end to search for man, 45, who went missing in the Forth Valley area on April Fools' Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers in Forth Valley had been appealing for information to trace 45-year-old Ivan Meyer, who has been reported missing in the area of the Crianlarich mountains.

Ivan was known to have left his home in Edinburgh and travelled by train to Crianlarich. He is believed to have arrived at the foot of the mountains from the A82, south of Crianlarich, to make an ascent on An Caisteal and Beinn a Chroin on Monday, April 1.

Sadly, at around 11.30pm on Wednesday, April 3, a man’s body was found near Beinn A Chroin.

Ivan Meyer, 45, had been missing since Monday (Picture: Submitted)

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Ivan Meyer, 45, reported missing near Crianlarich, have been made aware.