Update: Tragic end to search for man, 45, who went missing in the Forth Valley area on April Fools' Day

Police who had been looking for a man who went missing in the Forth Valley area on Monday have reported a body has now been found.
By James Trimble
Published 4th Apr 2024, 14:27 BST
Officers in Forth Valley had been appealing for information to trace 45-year-old Ivan Meyer, who has been reported missing in the area of the Crianlarich mountains.

Ivan was known to have left his home in Edinburgh and travelled by train to Crianlarich. He is believed to have arrived at the foot of the mountains from the A82, south of Crianlarich, to make an ascent on An Caisteal and Beinn a Chroin on Monday, April 1.

Sadly, at around 11.30pm on Wednesday, April 3, a man’s body was found near Beinn A Chroin.

Ivan Meyer, 45, had been missing since Monday (Picture: Submitted)

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Ivan Meyer, 45, reported missing near Crianlarich, have been made aware.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

