Workers had been working in the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston over the festive season and all of January following the enforced closure of the Grangemouth delivery office in York Lane.

A sign posted on the door of the Royal Mail office at the time stated: “Due to health and safety reasons this Customer Service Point is inaccessible and closed.”

While workers relocated to the Edinburgh area, customers were forced to collect their missed deliveries and packages from the Falkirk collection office in Garrison Place.

The Royal Mail delivery office in York Lane, Grangemouth had been closed in December due to building works (Picture: Submitted)

Reportedly the Royal Mail building in Grangemouth is made of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete, or RAAC – a form of lightweight concrete used in construction in many buildings between the 1950s and 1990s, which has been known to crumble and collapse if it gets wet.

Royal Mail stated at the time the decision to vacate the building was taken following a structural assessment, which “necessitated further surveys and remediation works”.

Now the facility is staffed and open again.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Following building work the Royal Mail Customer Service Point located at York Lane has reopened with immediate affect.”