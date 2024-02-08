Update: Royal Mail staff move back into Grangemouth delivery office
and live on Freeview channel 276
Workers had been working in the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston over the festive season and all of January following the enforced closure of the Grangemouth delivery office in York Lane.
A sign posted on the door of the Royal Mail office at the time stated: “Due to health and safety reasons this Customer Service Point is inaccessible and closed.”
While workers relocated to the Edinburgh area, customers were forced to collect their missed deliveries and packages from the Falkirk collection office in Garrison Place.
Reportedly the Royal Mail building in Grangemouth is made of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete, or RAAC – a form of lightweight concrete used in construction in many buildings between the 1950s and 1990s, which has been known to crumble and collapse if it gets wet.
Royal Mail stated at the time the decision to vacate the building was taken following a structural assessment, which “necessitated further surveys and remediation works”.
Now the facility is staffed and open again.
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Following building work the Royal Mail Customer Service Point located at York Lane has reopened with immediate affect.”
At the start of the year Post Office announced it would be relocating the post office in York Lane to a new location, the former Farmfoods store at 26a La Porte Precinct, just over 100 yards away.