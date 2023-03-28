News you can trust since 1845
Update: Police release statement on Larbert girl, 13, missing since Saturday afternoon

Police officers had been asking for assistance to try and trace the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old girl.

By James Trimble
Published 28th Mar 2023, 08:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 08:36 BST

Ellis Ramsay, from Larbert, had been missing since 3pm on Saturday, March 25 and was reportedly last seen in the vicinity of Main Street, Camelon, wearing a black jacket, grey top, shiny grey leggings.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Ellis Ramsay, 13, who was reported missing from Larbert has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”

Police have issued an updated statement about Ellis Ramsay
