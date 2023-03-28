Update: Police release statement on Larbert girl, 13, missing since Saturday afternoon

Ellis Ramsay, from Larbert , had been missing since 3pm on Saturday, March 25 and was reportedly last seen in the vicinity of Main Street, Camelon, wearing a black jacket, grey top, shiny grey leggings.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Ellis Ramsay, 13, who was reported missing from Larbert has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”