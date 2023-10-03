Update: Police issue new information on missing man, 49, last seen in Falkirk
Concern had been growing for a missing man who was last seen in Falkirk town centre on Sunday.
Police were looking for assistance to trace David McCubbin, 49, who was spotted in the town centre on Sunday morning. There was a suggestion he may have got on a bus heading towards Edinburgh.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “David McCubbin, who was reported missing from the Falkirk area, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”