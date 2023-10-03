News you can trust since 1845
Update: Police issue new information on missing man, 49, last seen in Falkirk

Concern had been growing for a missing man who was last seen in Falkirk town centre on Sunday.
By James Trimble
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 14:00 BST
Police were looking for assistance to trace David McCubbin, 49, who was spotted in the town centre on Sunday morning. There was a suggestion he may have got on a bus heading towards Edinburgh.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “David McCubbin, who was reported missing from the Falkirk area, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”

