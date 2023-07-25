Update: Police confirm arrests in Grangemouth after protesters concreted themselves to the road

Six individuals – members of the This is Rigged environmental protest group – had been “stuck” on Powdrake Road in Grangemouth outside the Ineos oil terminal, with four concreted to the surface and two more gluing themselves to the concreted members in an effort to delay their removal from the site by police for as long as possible.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are aware of protesters at the Ineos site in Grangemouth."A number of arrests have been made and officers remain in attendance."

The road has now been cleared of protesters.

Protesters had reportedly concreted themselves to the road in order to block the traffic (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Just last week This is Rigged members blocked the road at the same location and on Sunday two members of the group scaled the Kelpies to highlight their cause and