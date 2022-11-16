Update: Plans to create six more flats in Falkirk town centre suffer setback
An application lodged with Falkirk Council looking for permission to convert a listed building located in the town centre into a number of flats has hit a stumbling block.
By James Trimble
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
16th Nov 2022, 11:57am
John Fotheringham lodged the listed building consent application on Monday, October 24 to convert and alter the premises at 1 Newmarket Street, Falkirk, to form six flats.
The proposal was expected to be dealt with by local authority planning officers acting under delegated powers, however, it was withdrawn by the applicant on Tuesday, November 15.