Update: Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to construct a brand new beauty salon
A hairdresser has heard from Falkirk Council regarding her plans to create a new beauty salon in the Grangemouth area.
By James Trimble
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 12:21pm
Charlene Penny lodged an application with the local authority on Monday, January 23, looking for permission to construct an outbuilding for use as a beauty business at 156 Newlands Road, Grangemouth.
The application was granted on Friday, March 10.
The only other planning application associated with the premises was one lodged by Mr and Mrs D Penny to make internal alterations back in 1990.