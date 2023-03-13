Update: Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to construct a brand new beauty salon

Charlene Penny lodged an application with the local authority on Monday, January 23, looking for permission to construct an outbuilding for use as a beauty business at 156 Newlands Road, Grangemouth.

The application was granted on Friday, March 10.

The only other planning application associated with the premises was one lodged by Mr and Mrs D Penny to make internal alterations back in 1990.