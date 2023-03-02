Update on plans to build new care facility in Bo'ness for people with learning difficulties and autism
Voyage 1 Limited, associated with Voyage Care lodged an application with Falkirk Council to construct a residential care facility on land to the south east of 2 Woodlands, Kinneil Drive, in Crawfield Avenue, Bo’ness.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission for the application on Tuesday, February 28.
Voyage Care provides specialist care to people with learning disabilities, autism, brain injuries and other complex needs across the UK. On its website the company also states it specialises in helping those with “mental health conditions” and “challenging behaviour”.