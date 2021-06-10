Update on plans for travellers' site in Falkirk village

A planning application to change the use of vacant land to form a private traveller pitch has once again gone before Falkirk Council.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 11:35 am

The application by Alister Fowler to create the site, including the erection of a boundary wall and formation of a hardstanding surface to allow vehicle parking, on land at Wesleymount, Church Road, California, was withdrawn on June 4 this year.

Read More

Read More
Michael Hunter: Forth Valley police launch appeal to trace missing 36-year-old m...
The application to create a travellers' site near Church Street, California has been withdrawn

A similar plan, lodged on August 16, 2016, was refused by Falkirk Council on April 6, 2017.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

FalkirkFalkirk Council