Update on plans for travellers' site in Falkirk village
A planning application to change the use of vacant land to form a private traveller pitch has once again gone before Falkirk Council.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 11:35 am
The application by Alister Fowler to create the site, including the erection of a boundary wall and formation of a hardstanding surface to allow vehicle parking, on land at Wesleymount, Church Road, California, was withdrawn on June 4 this year.
A similar plan, lodged on August 16, 2016, was refused by Falkirk Council on April 6, 2017.