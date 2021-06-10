Update on plans for travellers' site in Falkirk village

The application by Alister Fowler to create the site, including the erection of a boundary wall and formation of a hardstanding surface to allow vehicle parking, on land at Wesleymount, Church Road, California, was withdrawn on June 4 this year.

A similar plan, lodged on August 16, 2016, was refused by Falkirk Council on April 6, 2017.

