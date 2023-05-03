Update on missing woman, 42, last seen in Camelon five days ago
Police searching for a 42-year-old woman who had been missing for almost a week have now issued an update.
By James Trimble
Published 3rd May 2023, 08:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 08:38 BST
Jennifer Jones was last seen at around 12.50pm on Friday, April 28 on Union Road, Camelon and police stated they were looking for the public’s help to trace her.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm Jennifer Jones, 42, who had been reported missing in the Camelon area has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who helped with our earlier appeal.”