Update on missing woman, 42, last seen in Camelon five days ago

Police searching for a 42-year-old woman who had been missing for almost a week have now issued an update.

By James Trimble
Published 3rd May 2023, 08:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 08:38 BST

Jennifer Jones was last seen at around 12.50pm on Friday, April 28 on Union Road, Camelon and police stated they were looking for the public’s help to trace her.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm Jennifer Jones, 42, who had been reported missing in the Camelon area has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who helped with our earlier appeal.”

Jennifer Jones was last seen on Friday, April 28 in CamelonJennifer Jones was last seen on Friday, April 28 in Camelon
