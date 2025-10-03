Update on missing Forth Valley man, 51, police wanted to know was safe

By James Trimble
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 09:14 BST
Efforts had been ongoing to trace a missing man last seen on Tuesday morning.

Kenneth Martin, 51, was last seen at around 6am on Tuesday, September 30 in the area of Ewing Court, Stirling and police were looking for assistance to trace him, stating they just wanted to know he was safe and well.

A Police Scotland spokes person said: “We can confirm that Kenneth Martin, who had been reported missing from Stirling, has been traced. We’d like to thank the public for their assistance.”

