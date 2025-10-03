Update on missing Forth Valley man, 51, police wanted to know was safe

Efforts had been ongoing to trace a missing man last seen on Tuesday morning.

Kenneth Martin, 51, was last seen at around 6am on Tuesday, September 30 in the area of Ewing Court, Stirling and police were looking for assistance to trace him, stating they just wanted to know he was safe and well.

A Police Scotland spokes person said: “We can confirm that Kenneth Martin, who had been reported missing from Stirling, has been traced. We’d like to thank the public for their assistance.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers