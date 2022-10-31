News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Update on hunt for missing Forth Valley man (83)

Police looking for assistance to help them find a missing man in the Forth Valley area have issued an update on the situation.

By James Trimble
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 2:26pm

It was reported earlier today John Greenman (83) was last seen in the Burngreen area of Kippen around 10.30am on Sunday, October 30.

A Police Scotand spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm John Greenman (83) who had been reported missing from the Kippen area has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals.”

John Greenman (83) was last seen on Sunday morning
Police