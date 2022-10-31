Update on hunt for missing Forth Valley man (83)
Police looking for assistance to help them find a missing man in the Forth Valley area have issued an update on the situation.
By James Trimble
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
31st Oct 2022, 2:26pm
It was reported earlier today John Greenman (83) was last seen in the Burngreen area of Kippen around 10.30am on Sunday, October 30.
A Police Scotand spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm John Greenman (83) who had been reported missing from the Kippen area has been traced safe and well.
“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals.”