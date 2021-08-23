Update on Forth Valley missing man

Police have released an update on the young man who went missing from the Plean area last Thursday.

By James Trimble
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 8:50 am

Officers thanked people for their assistance in the search for Rees McCallum, from Henderson Place, Plean.

He was last seen on Thursday and concern was growing for the 21-year-old’s safety – however, he has now been found.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm Rees McCallum, reported missing from the Plean area has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeals.”

Reese McCallum had gone missing from Plean