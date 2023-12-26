For some people Christmas Day brought more than the traditional presents under the tree.

For dozens of couples across Scotland it also signalled the day when their family welcomed a new arrival.

Wrapping paper and turkey dinners are forgotten about as the mums and dads-to-be head to the labour ward to await their baby.

At Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 25, 2023 things were a little quieter than in recent years and there were only three babies born on Christmas Day.

There's always interest in the first babies born on Christmas Day. Pic: Stock adobe

First to make an appearance was a baby boy at 1.24am.

Mum Ashleigh Gillon and partner Dean Halup are from Clackmannanshire and were still thinking of a name for their 7lb 6oz bundle of joy/

Two more Christmas Day babies were born at the Larbert hospital – another one from Clackmannanshire and one from Stirling.

Sadly, we had no Falkirk area babies born so we don’t have our usual picture gallery of new arrivals.

In both 2022 and 2021 there were seven babies born on December 25 at FVRH.

The first baby born in Scotland on Christmas Day was little Eliza Shearer at 12.18am to Maja and Jason Shearer. She weighed 7lb 8oz.

Livingston couple Adeeqa Parveen Ali and Faisal Imran had a double festive surprise with the birth of twins.

Baby boy Jami was delivered at 11.44pm on Christmas Eve weighing 5lb 8oz, while his sister Rumi, 4lb 2oz, arrived at 00.27am on Christmas Day weighing 4lb 2oz, at St John's Hospital in Livingston.