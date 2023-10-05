News you can trust since 1845
Update: Latest on plans for new children and young persons residential care unit in Falkirk area

Plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council earlier in the year to create a new children and young persons residential care unit.
By James Trimble
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 09:23 BST
FTS Care’s application, validated on Tuesday January 31, was looking for permission to build a new residential care unit on land to the north of 1 Carronview, Glensburgh Road, Grangemouth.

FTS Care, which began in 2010, currently operates three children and young people’s residential services in the Falkirk area – the Manse in Carron, a facility in Oswald Street, Falkirk and a premises in Elmbank, Denny.

FTS withdrew the application for the Glensburgh Road site on Wednesday, October 4.

The plan had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The plan had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
On its website FTS states: “We recognise all young people should be treated with dignity, respect and equality helping them develop coping strategies and resilience. We create opportunities for change to allow the children and young people to heal and grow.

"We believe a productive, happy life is an attainable goal for everyone.”

